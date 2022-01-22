Sanditon season 2 teaser, premiere date, and more details!

Is Sanditon season 2 one of the most-anticipated of any show in the history of PBS? We don’t think that’s a crazy question at this point! The show’s initial cancellation sparked a fan movement like no other in terms of persistence and longevity, and it ended up paying off in a big way. Not only is there a season 2 premiering on March 20, but we already know that there’s a season 3 coming, as well!

Of course, what better time than the present to set the stage for what’s coming up next? Charlotte’s story is only going to continue, and there are plenty of new additions to the mix as well. Romance will remain front and center, but there will be new characters very much involved in it. There are some significant cast shake-ups but in the end, we anticipate the tone and the style of the series to stay the same.

For a few more teasers, go ahead and check out some good stuff courtesy of the network below…

…Charlotte’s spirited younger sister, Alison Heywood (Rosie Graham) comes to Sanditon to pursue her own romantic dream, and joined by The Parkers, the second series promises new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents as the Army make Sanditon their new base.

The Parkers are back, as Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) strives to rebuild Sanditon. But there are many unforeseen issues awaiting him, while the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams continue to rock the foundations of the sunny seaside town. And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love…but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?

The hardest thing we’re having to process about season 2 is the exit of Theo James, but in the end, we recognize that’s his decision to make. We hope the series can go on while delivering a number of excellent twists that continue to make it stand out from the period-drama pack.

