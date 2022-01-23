SEAL Team season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+? The latest

As we’re in the midst of its epic finale weekend, it feels like this is the best time to ask it: Will there be a SEAL Team season 6 renewal? Or, are we nearing the end of the road for the David Boreanaz series?

We suppose that the first order of business here is sharing where things stand right now: The powers-that-be have neither confirmed nor denied anything as of yet. Are we still hopeful that more will be coming down the road? Totally, and for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, one of the whole objectives behind the Paramount+ move was that it would allow the show an environment to thrive for a longer period of time. At CBS, we were getting the sense that it was already nearing the end of the road. Meanwhile, the streaming service needs big-ticket original programming and this is a show with a fiercely loyal audience. We also do think that it pairs rather well with some of the other shows that they have. Take, for example, the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Those two shows together ultimately feel like a pretty perfect fit for one another. The same goes with another exclusive in Mayor of Kingstown.

Our hope is that there will be some formal news on a SEAL Team renewal, one way or another, at some point between now and the end of the winter. That would make it all the more probable that we could get new episodes again in the fall. Having even more time to plan a season at Paramount+ could prove really exciting, as the show could try some even more ambitious stories of Bravo working overseas to take down threats, while also navigating some issues at home.

