Billions season 6 premiere arrives early; Michael McKean guest stars!

For everyone out there excited to watch Billions season 6, here’s a bit of great news: You don’t have to wait!

This weekend, Showtime decided to do the super-kind thing and make the first episode available to subscribers in advance, and there was a lot of awesome stuff crammed into this particular episode. We don’t want to spoil too much in this episode, but you’ve got a big-name guest star in Better Call Saul alum Michael McKean on board, and that’s to go along with seeing a larger role for Corey Stoll as Mike Prince. We don’t want to give away too much here, but we’d go ahead and argue that the dynamic between Prince and Chuck Rhoades is very much different than the one that existed between Chuck and Bobby Axelrod.

We understand already that this series is going to feel rather different after five seasons’ worth of having Damian Lewis on board the show, but the writing and returning characters are what help to sell it. Also, there aren’t too many other shows out there quite like it. You can make the argument easily that Succession is one of the closest relatives to it out on the air, but at the same time, that show isn’t going to be on the air for a good while.

Odds are, we’ll continue to see the rivalry between Prince and Rhoades evolve in the weeks ahead — for the time being, we’re just happy to examine it in its current form. There’s both a lot to love here and even more to anticipate a little bit later on down the road. Kudos to Showtime for giving us this a little bit early; sure the hiatus between season 5 and season 6 wasn’t that long, but we’re still thrilled to have this and to be able to dive right in.

