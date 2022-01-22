The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Kaitlyn Bristowe hosts Clayton group date

Even though Kaitlyn Bristowe may not be hosting/co-hosting Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, she is still finding a way to stay involved.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a pretty good sense of what we’re talking about here. Some of Clayton’s women arrive to a dark room, only for the lights to come on and for Kaitlyn to be waiting for them. On paper, this feels a lot like the Nick Viall date that we’ve seen in the past, one where a lot of the contestants end up discussing parts of their past and their insecurities. Whether or not that’s actually the case remains to be seen.

If that is the case, this is a really hard date to be a part of since it’s not just about the Bachelor. It’s about America. It’s so easy to forget as you’re being asked to be vulnerable that all of the country will see it! This is not an easy environment to share innermost fears and thoughts. Yet, we know that Kaitlyn is someone will be sympathetic and hear you out; she showed that multiple times in her gig on Michelle Young and Katie Thurston’s seasons of the show.

Of course, we say all of this knowing that the other group date in some ways may not be much better. Sure, you don’t have to get as personal, but you are going to be required to trot around in a red Baywatch swimsuit. Maybe the person who gets the one-on-one time in this episode will end up being luckier than almost anyone else. (We say that without actually seeing it yet, of course…)

