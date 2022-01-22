Ozark season 4 episode 7 was the final one in the batch of episodes released by Netflix this week; it also was one of the most shocking. After all, the writers have removed from the equation one of the kinder characters in this world: Wyatt. He’s gone. He was taken out by Javi and with that, the foundation of the show will change in the finest episodes.

So why do this? It seems like a part of it was to give Ruth a powerful driving force in the home stretch of the series, but that does not mean that it was an easy or fun thing to pull off. In speaking more on this subject to TVLine, here is just some of what showrunner Chris Mundy had to say about the decision:

It was so hard. That was something that evolved. It wasn’t the original plan. There aren’t very many sweet or pure souls on our show. [Laughs] And he is one. Also, I just love [his portrayer] Charlie Tahan. Obviously, you separate the actor from the role, but [my instinct] is to want to protect Wyatt. So [killing him off] was really hard.

Ultimately, we’ll get a chance to see Ruth on the warpath later this year, which is when the final set of episodes should premiere. Obviously, the idea now is to set up a fitting endgame that justifies the entirety of the show’s run, and we have a feeling already that a few more twists are going to be thrown in here. If Wyatt and Darlene (also taken out in the first half of the season) are the last people killed on this show, we’d be very much surprised. Too many characters are just in too deep at this point to come out unscathed.

What did you think about the events of Ozark season 4 episode 7?

Are you devastated that Wyatt has been plucked out of the series? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

