Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, & a new fun video

With the Outlander season 6 premiere coming on Starz on Sunday, March 6, we’re happy to see more and more fun content surfacing online.

What does that mean for today? Think in terms of the new video below! In this one you can see Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and the rest of the cast all work together to answer one simple question: If there is one thing they could bring to Fraser’s Ridge, what would it be?

The answers were are pretty far-reaching. Balfe, for example, suggests something rather simple in the form of an indoor toilet. Meanwhile, Rankin goes a little bit more elaborate when discussing a full-fledged shopping mall. A lot of the answers are silly, but these videos are designed to give you a little bit of a laugh!

There’s always a certain irony to a lot of these videos. Outlander itself can be such a serious and dark show at times; yet, it has some of the funniest behind-the-scenes material out there. A lot of that is probably due to the cast and crew doing whatever they can to keep things light since there is such challenging material. (The material for season 6 could be especially hard on the Frasers, in the aftermath of the devastating season 5 finale.) Many of the cast members also know each other so well at this point; not many cable shows get as far as a season 6, let alone a season 7 that will be filmed over the course of the next year.

Expect for a few more behind-the-scenes clips to surface over the next month and a half; knowing what we know about Outlander and the team at Starz, there is a real tendency for them to shoot a lot of this stuff all at once.

