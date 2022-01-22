1883 season 1 episode 6 video: Dive deeper into a familiar face

While you wait for 1883 season 1 episode 6 to arrive on Paramount+, why not learn a little bit more about an important person currently in the mix? We’ve talked a lot about the Dutton family already, so let’s spend a few moments diving into Josef.

So what makes this character so special? In the video below, Marc Rissmann does a good job of explaining that. He is an immigrant trying to figuring out if America can make his dreams of a better life come true but, so far, this journey has only brought him more torment. Like so many other characters, he’s struggling with the perils of this journey but beyond just that, he’s also struggling with a role as a de-facto leader that has been thrust upon him. It’s not something that he anticipated, but it’s something that he’ll have to deal with. Rissmann notes that a part of this does come naturally to the character.

As the remainder of this story continues, we have a feeling that there are more twists and turns that are going to come Josef’s way. Heck, there is no guarantee that he will even survive. Conflict could erupt between the immigrants and some other characters on the wagon trail, and of course we know already that the Duttons don’t even settle in Oregon — supposedly, the final destination of this journey.

Remember that there is no new episode of 1883 this weekend but, rest assured, we’ll be here to break down the journey the rest of the way. (The hiatuses are meant to give the show more time to complete its schedule; it’s being put together up against the wire, as filming wrapped up for the season not that long ago.)

