Yellowstone season 5 debate: Can Jamie Dutton be controlled at all?

Yellowstone season 5 may be a long time away, but that’s not going to stop us from a discussion about Jamie Dutton!

At the end of the season 4 finale, it was abundantly clear that the game was changed for good with Wes Bentley’s character. He called his biological father and beyond just that, Beth has the evidence of him disposing the body. She’s got him where she seemingly wants him, and that means completely and totally under her control.

Now, we come to this big question: Is that really going to work out? On paper, more than likely for a while. Jamie is not the strongest character on the show, which is ironic in that he wants power more than almost anyone. Beth controlling him does mean that she could set him up to be a puppet Governor, and getting him in office could be a way to ensure that she and the ranch get what they need without John actually needing to run. The concern is whether or not this would make him happy, just like there’s a concern over whether anything could make Jamie happy.

Here’s where the big concern should lie heading into the new season for Jamie. There’s a legitimately good chance that this character just ends up hating their life so much that they go completely rogue, destroying everything around him and potentially destroying himself. Jamie could become a loose cannon and if that happens, it would make him more or less impossible to deal with. Beth’s entire plot could blow up in her face if he becomes too unhinged.

Odds are, we won’t get a clear answer until the Yellowstone season 5 premiere, which could be this fall. Let’s just hope that it lives up to some of our expectations…

