Call the Midwife season 11 episode 4 promo: Pray for a popsicle?

Call the Midwife season 11 episode 4 is set to arrive on BBC One this weekend, and we have a good sense already of what’s coming up!

At the center of this particular story is going to be a heat wave coursing through Poplar — basically, the sort of thing that would drive almost any sane person mad. It’s hard not to be in that position! We’re at a point here where Sister Monica Joan getting a popsicle is the answer to all of her prayers. Rest assured, this episode is going to have its fair share of funny moments!

Yet, there’s also going to be some serious stuff coursing underneath here, as well. Take, for example, us waiting to learn what Lucille is waiting to tell Cyril. Whatever it is, why can’t she just go ahead and do it? It’d absolutely put us out of our own personal misery as we sit around and wonder that very thing. These two have had some really wonderful stuff this season, and we like that the two of them can show off a different dimension to this world that we haven’t seen that much from the midwives over the years.

Rest assured that, of course, there are also going to be plenty of emotional stories thrown in here, as well, regarding women who are desperately in need of help. This is just the sort of series that Call the Midwife is and honestly, it’s hard to imagine that ever changing all that much. We don’t even need for that to be the case; so long as the series continues to pull on the heartstrings, that will make us happy in the end.

