Call the Midwife season 11 episode 4 spoilers: A heatwave in Poplar!

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Call the Midwife season 11 episode 4? This is an episode airing on BBC One next week.

So what is at the center of this story? Think along the lines of a heatwave! This is going to cause some of these characters to think and act a little bit differently — and it could also cause some medical crises, as well. We’re in the middle of the season now, and this is where we can really dive into a lot of these characters, whether it be Sister Hilda, Cyril, or of course Trixie. There are also some of the trademark cases that we’ve come to appreciate. These are the lifeblood of the show, and we can’t envision Call the Midwife without some of these heartfelt, emotional moments.

Below, you can check out the full Call the Midwife season 11 episode 4 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

A heatwave descends over Poplar and Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) struggles. Even Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Nancy’s (Megan Cusack) inventive ways of keeping her cool do not work. An angel comes in the form of Fred (Cliff Parisi), who has a sneaky plan.

Initially concerned about signing off a home birth – as the family reside above their furrier business – Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) finally agrees. However, when the young father shows signs of a poorly chest, Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Hilda soon learn he is struggling to cope with a past trauma.

While Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) continues to search for a new job that will put his qualification to use, Lucille (Leonie Elliott) comes to terms with unexpected news.

Trixie (Helen George) takes the lead with a struggling first-time mother who is constantly comparing herself to twin sister. Meanwhile, her relationship with Matthew is going well – but she wants a little more romance.

We’re inching ever closer to the halfway point of the season and at this point, we think certain stories are going to pick up and escalate. Let’s see precisely where things go from here, shall we?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Call the Midwife season 11 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







