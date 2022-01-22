Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8: Could Lauren actually die?

Before we get into Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 8, we know already how critical this episode is! There are only two more left this season after it airs, and typically, episode 8 is when everyone comes out swinging on this show.

For the sake of this article, there is one character who we want to put under a microscope more so than any other, and that’s Lauren. Is there a chance that she could feasibly die over the course of this installment? Is this something that we should be legitimately concerned about?

As we prepare for this episode, it goes without saying that there is danger coming from Tariq’s camp for his one-time love interest. Davis in particular knows that she’s a dangerous person if she ever gets on the stand against Tariq, and he’ll do what he can to keep that from happening. Ultimately, we don’t think he’d go so far as to kill her, but you have to wonder about other people affiliated with the case. Cane will take out anyone, for example, if he feels even more a second like it would help him.

Lauren is a major possibility to be killed off, but the person pulling the strings has to be up there as well in Carrie. Think about how hard she’s pushed to get Tariq arrested already! Of course, if something happens to her, who is going to teach Canonical Studies? Are you really going to rely on Rashad Tate for something like that? It doesn’t feel like the best overall idea in the world.

