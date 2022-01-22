Chicago PD season 9 episode 13: When can we expect more details?

Let’s start off this piece by making one thing very clear: We know we’ll be waiting a long time to see Chicago PD season 9 episode 13 on NBC. Because of a planned hiatus next week and then the start of the Winter Olympics, we won’t see the show back until Wednesday, February 23.

Unfortunately, the network didn’t exactly lift the veil on a lot of significant details in the preview for what’s coming up next. With that, we have to wonder instead as to when some more teases will start rolling out.

The first thing we should do here is be pretty upfront: You’re not getting anything specific the rest of this month, unless NBC decides to make some sort of casting announcement clear. The most likely scenario is that we’ll get something more the first or second week of February. We’re sure that some of Voight’s decisions the past couple of weeks will play a big role in the story to come, but we also anticipate things moving in a different direction as well. Because the next part of season 9 is separated so far from the earlier part of it, that allows for the show to take on some things that they haven’t quite before.

Also, the writers and producers can move into the next part of the season knowing that there’s already a season 10 down the road. Personally, we think that allows them to collectively take a deep breath and not worry that much about having to wrap everything up anytime soon. As a matter of fact, we have a hard time thinking that season 10 is going to be the last one, either. This is a show that could keep going for as long as NBC wants it to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 13?

Are there any more big-time twists you are hoping to see this season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







