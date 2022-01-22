Euphoria season 2 ratings: Do they pave the way for season 3 renewal?

We’re only two episodes in to Euphoria season 2 on HBO and at the moment, there’s a lot of optimism about the future. (We wish we could say that about some of the characters on-screen.)

Recently, we wrote about how the premiere episode earlier this month did a great job of shattering some HBO Max records. Now, we can tell you that episode 2 actually performed even better — at least in terms of its multiplatform numbers on Sunday night. According to a report from Deadline, 2.6 million viewers caught the episode the day it first arrived, and this has to be encouraging to HBO that the ratings will only improve the rest of the season.

To go along with that, we have to think that they are talking already about doing another season beyond this. While no one has 100% confirmed a season 3 as of yet, it feels on this end like a foregone conclusion and/or something that will get the green light as soon as possible.

When it comes to Euphoria in general, we certainly imagine that HBO is going to be taking a pretty quick approach at this point to trying to get more. The second season was slowed dramatically by the global pandemic, and this show has some extreme logistical hurdles given the age of their main characters. You want to get back to work fast enough so that the actors can realistically still look like kids in high school. We don’t think this is one of those shows destined to go another decade, but we absolutely have a hard time thinking that season 2 is going to be the final one.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria right now

What do you think about the latest Euphoria season 2 ratings?

Do they set the stage for what the future holds, as in a season 3? Be sure to share right now in the comments! There will be more updates coming over the weekend, so keep your eyes peeled for some of them. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







