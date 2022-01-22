NCIS season 19: The schedule plan for episode 12, episode 13

As many of you probably know at this point, things are awfully confusing when it comes to NCIS season 19 the next several weeks. There is a new episode on Monday titled “Fight or Flight,” but what happens after that?

The first thing we should do here is deliver a necessary dose of bad news. While it’d be awesome to get a new episode on January 31, that’s not happening. Meanwhile, there’s also not one currently set for February 7, either. The Olympics are going to run through a good chunk of February, with the Closing Ceremony set for Sunday, February 20.

The good news about season 19 episode 13 is that we already know a couple of things about it: It’s most likely airing in February, and it is the one co-written by cast member Brian Dietzen! Meredith Eaton is also returning to the show as Carol Wilson, who hasn’t been seen around the office for quite some time. Odds are, whatever is going on in this episode will require a little bit of added assistance from the CDC.

Beyond this episode, the schedule gets a little bit more unclear but in general, we think NCIS is really prioritizing these story-of-the-week arcs right now. That could change at some point down the road, but we don’t think it’s necessarily something that they’ll feel the need to rush. Right now they’re more in a traditional rhythm, and that’s something that was a focus leading into the season.

