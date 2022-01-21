Magnum PI season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Judge Me Not’

Magnum PI season 4 episode 13 is coming to CBS next week, and there’s already a number of things we can hype up here in advance!

First things first, let’s share some fun guest-star news: Moon Bloodgood of Falling Skies / NCIS: Los Angeles / Code Black fame is going to be appearing in this episode a prominent potential Hawaii Supreme Court judge, and you are going to see Magnum and Higgins do whatever they can to help her. Judging from the photo above alone, does that mean getting themselves locked up behind bars? For now, it feels like something we can’t completely rule out!

To get a few more details about both this and another big storyline, just check out the synopsis for next week’s episode below:

“Judge Me Not” – When Hawaii Supreme Court nominee Judge Rachel Park (Moon Bloodgood) is being blackmailed, she hires Magnum and Higgins who go to extraordinary lengths to help her out. Also, with the pressure of fatherhood looming, Rick suggests changes to make La Mariana more profitable, but TC and Kumo aren’t swayed, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is an episode that could throw Magnum and Higgins somewhat out of their element and from that reason alone, we’re very-much excited to see how this plays out. We also recognize that more than likely, “Judge Me Not” is going to be the last episode until after the Olympics. It’d come as a surprise to see a new of installments during the Games, and we tend to believe CBS programmed so many this month in order to help make up for it.

