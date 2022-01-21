Shark Tank preview: HiccAway, TA3, Tristen Ikaika, and Tania Speaks

Tonight on Shark Tank, prepare to see HiccAway, TA3, Tristen Ikaika, and Tania Speaks all enter the Tank in search of a perfect deal. Will they find it, or will one of the Sharks slam a door right in their face? There are a lot of longtime Sharks on the panel tonight and with that in mind, they’re seasoned to make some big deals.

Below, you can check out some of the products featured on the show tonight — but before we even get to that, let’s go ahead and share the full synopsis with details on what’s next:

“1305” – First into the Tank is a young entrepreneur from Baltimore, Maryland, who presents her easy-to-use organic skincare product line born from a personal need. A fashion designer from Los Angeles, California, introduces her all female company that makes confidence-boosting swimwear; while entrepreneurs from Longmont, Colorado, pitch their convenient tool that helps to combat an annoying problem. An entrepreneur from Orem, Utah, introduces his lifestyle jewelry brand made from a unique recycled material on all-new episode on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JAN. 21 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

HiccAway – Hiccups can be a tiny inconvenience or a massive problem depending on who you are and what you’re doing. Luckily, this product has a simple solution that can ensure they go away! All you really need is their device and a glass of water. This feels on paper like it’d be an instant hit in the Tank, but we’ll see just how this episode plays out.

Tristen Ikaika – This is a unique brand that is primarily focused on one specific accessory: Rings. In particular, there are products made from spoons! It’s a bit of an out-there idea, but it’s the sort of innovation that at least convinces people to take notice. That, more often than not, turns out to be a great thing.

TA3 – We’ve absolutely seen swimwear in the Tank before, but this is a brand that really prioritizes body confidence and ensuring that anyone can look their best with suits that are made for your shape and your style.

Tania Speaks Organic Skincare – If there was ever a product with a name that perfectly describes what it does, you’ve got that here in its entirety. This is all about taking care of your skin, while also helping care for your overall self with naturally-sourced ingredients.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Shark Tank right now

What do you most want to see on tonight’s Shark Tank?

Are there any specific products that intrigue you? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







