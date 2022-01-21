SEAL Team season 5 finale spoilers: How does Mandy return?

If you’ve seen some of the previews out there already for the SEAL Team season 5 finale this weekend, then you know that Mandy is back. However, there are still some questions that remain — including, of course, what her role will be as we get closer to the home stretch.

In a new sneak peek over at TVLine, you can get a slightly better sense of it — and also a reminder that not all of the final episode is going to take place overseas. Eventually Jason Hayes and some other members of Bravo will return home and while there, each one of them will have a number of things to think about.

When it comes to Jason, he’s in a place now where he recognizes the extent of some of his problems, especially when it comes to his traumatic brain injury. He also seems to understand that the only person who can really help him is himself. He can’t depend on other people to bail him out of jams, and there have already been enough instances of other people in Bravo bailing him out of precarious positions.

In the aforementioned sneak preview, you can see Jason making it clear to Mandy that he does want a future with her, but that he doesn’t want her to be there to save him. He understands that this may be an issue that he needs to work through himself. If he can do that, then it’s possible the two may be able to carve a better path forward. We just don’t expect it to be a quick turnaround for him, and it would be admittedly strange if it was. TBIs take time and a real focus on recovery to get to the other side. At least the finale can serve as a foundation.

