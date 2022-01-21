Nancy Drew season 3 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Who could die?

Next week on Nancy Drew season 3 episode 13, things are going to get more intense than ever before — you almost have to expect it! This is the epic finale and everything is on the line, whether it be characters’ lives or also important relationships. The episode is titled “The Ransom of the Forsaken Soul,” just in case you needed another reminder of just how intense things are going to be.

There is also one more thing that we should note here right now: The oh-so-simple fact that this series has not been renewed as of yet for a season 4. While we’re cautiously optimistic, that sort of mystery adds a little more weight to the story itself. You want this to be satisfying, and make it feel like the journey from the past few years ends up being worth it.

To get a few more details now on the road ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Nancy Drew season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

SEASON FINALE – In the season finale, the fate of Horseshoe Bay rests in the hands of the Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon), who must find a way to defeat their most powerful nemesis yet. Lives and hearts are in supernatural jeopardy – and a star-crossed choice will change everything, forever. Also starring Scott Wolf and Riley Smith. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Alex Taub (#313). Original airdate 1/28/2022. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Even with the show’s uncertain future in mind, we gotta say that we’re still expecting a cliffhanger. That’s just the sort of series this is!

