The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Jesse Palmer on Clayton chaos ahead

The Bachelor episode 3 is slated to premiere on ABC this Monday after a week off, and there are some significant twists and turns ahead! A lot of them start with Clayton Echard potentially taking a rose away from Cassidy, which was alluded to on this past episode. He hasn’t actually done it yet, but this could be a bit statement for him to to anyone who he feels isn’t there for the “right reasons.” (Remember, Cassidy secretly spoke about having a “friend with benefits” before the show — though she never actually said she’d continue to be with this person if she ended up with Clayton.)

So the Cassidy situation is going to kickstart the conflict in episode 3, but what about beyond that? Well, it does feel like there’s a chance that things are going to stay crazy. Here is what host Jesse Palmer had to say on that subject recently to E! News:

“…[There’s] so much more ahead. Things that [have] people, myself, and our producers sitting on the edge of our seats, because we just couldn’t believe what was happening. We had never seen it before, there was no precedent for it. This is going to be a really eye-opening season for a lot of different reasons and you’re going to see more of that, I think, coming up in this next episode.”

We know of at least a couple of other situations coming up that Clayton will have to navigate. In one instance, for example, he’ll be taking on the feud between Elizabeth and Shanae that is currently starting to warm up. Then, there’s the total disaster late in the season where he admits that he’s been intimate with multiple women … while those said women are standing in front of him. A lot of the drama is of his own doing, and this could end up being the messiest season in a good while.

