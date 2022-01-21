And Just Like That season 1 episode 9 video: The last one before finale!

Next week HBO Max is going to bring us And Just Like That season 1 episode 9, otherwise known as a pivotal story for the show’s endgame. It’s the last one for the finale, and also one that has a lot of different stuff to tie together.

It’s ironic in a way that Carrie Bradshaw is the main character since the past few weeks, by and large, have revolved more around Miranda. Her storyline and feelings towards Che have been wildly controversial online, and we don’t foresee things being any less messy here on out. It’s clear that Miranda and Steve have different expectations for what they want their lives to be right now and in the case of Steve, he’s just trying to get more details. In the promo below, he wants Carrie to tell him how long about “this thing” between Miranda and Che started. In the midst of that, she trips on a paint tray.

For Carrie, she’s going to have an opportunity at a second “date” — though she’s hesitant to actually call it that entirely. For Charlotte, meanwhile, she mostly has to deal with her daughter entering a different phase in life. We’ve seen more of motherhood through her eyes, at least so far, than any other character on the show.

So are we building towards the series finale of And Just Like That to go along with it being the end of the season? That’s not entirely clear at the moment, since it’s going to be up mostly to the higher-ups at HBO Max to figure that out. We do think there could be some rationale in doing more.

