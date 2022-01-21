Ozark season 4 episode 8 return date hopes at Netflix; when is Part 2?

Following today’s big premiere on Netflix, do you want to get the Ozark season 4 episode 8 return date? Are there going to be more episodes coming this season?

There is, of course, a lot of stuff worth diving into here, but let’s begin with this: There is absolutely more coming for the final season of the show. The premiere today is not the last time you’re going to see new episodes. The decision was made some time ago to split the final season up into two parts, and there are probably a couple of different reasons for that. First and foremost, doing this enables the streaming service to get the first part out there to viewers a little bit faster. Also, it allows Ozark to be eligible in two different Emmy periods, which we do think matters to Netflix. They want to be able to have that critical recognition and this is a show that’s generated a lot of acclaim over time.

At the moment, Netflix has yet to confirm a premiere date for the second half of the final season, but all signs point to it being this year. The Emmy cut-off for eligibility tends to be around the start of June, so we feel like the streaming service will keep the rest of the show on hold until at least July. Hopefully, there will be some more information out there at some point in the spring.

As for why Ozark is ending in the first place, so much of it is tied to the story that the producers wanted to tell. We certainly think that it could have lasted a little bit longer, but from the get-go we get the sense that the goal here wasn’t to keep the show on the air forever. Instead, it was to give the series more of a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end that all make sense.

What do you most want to see on Ozark season 4 episode 8 and beyond?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







