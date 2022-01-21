Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 12: Stabler’s big fight!

Somehow, Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to find a way to get all the more violent and intense — and also create a heck of an iconic elevator scene for Elliot Stabler.

Much of this episode revolved around Stabler and Wheatley doing what they can to mess with each other, really to the point where Elliot had to be reminded to keep his focus here and he can’t just beat Wheatley to a pulp using Angela as bait. She continues to be one of the most intelligent people of all here, as she manages to thread the needle in get inside of these men’s heads at the same time.

In the end, it’s true that the Organized Crime unit did get a step closer to getting Wheatley’s digital fingerprint, with the help of Sebastian. Yet, doing this also may work to ensure that this character gets away, at least for the time being.

As a result of all of Stabler’s actions, he found himself, yet again, being questioned for many different things. Think in terms of his use of obsessive force, and then also (of course) him being obsessed in general with Stabler and trying to take him out.

What Elliot is trying to reiterate right now is this: His obsession is his biggest strength. Given what he is fighting for, he thinks his actions are justified. He recognizes what Wheatley is doing could eventually take down the entire New York Stock Exchange and now, he just needs a couple of days in order to prove it. This was a fantastic end, even if we’re reminded that we’re now stuck waiting until after the Olympics to get to the other side. Go ahead and consider this the utmost kind of torture…

