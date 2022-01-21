Snowfall season 5 poster highlights the rise of Franklin Saint

Today, FX released the latest key art for Snowfall season 5, and this one brought forward one thing above all else: Franklin Saint is rising up! This is not the same character who we saw in the early days of the show; he’s rising up the ranks in Los Angeles and beyond, and he wants everyone to know it.

For some more evidence of this very thing, we come to you bearing the latest poster!

If you look below, you can get a first look at how FX is promoting this season, and it starts with Damson Idris’ character wearing quite the dapper suit. He is overlooking all of Los Angeles, which at this point is more or less his kingdom. Despite all of his setbacks, he remains confident that his drug empire will create a greater foothold. Also, with some of his family seemingly gone, that means there are less personal ties to hold him back.

Of course, what Franklin is going to discover throughout season 5 is that the bigger you are, the harder you fall — and he’s about to face more obstacles than ever moving forward. Be prepared to see this character face new adversaries and a lot of other problems when it comes to an ever-changing landscape.

Who is the real x-factor this season?

It could be Teddy a.k.a. Reed Thompson, given how little has been said about him so far this season already. Whatever is coming with him after his trip to Cuba could be what turns the tide.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead you won’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

