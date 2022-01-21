Squid Game season 2: Netflix exec confirms interest in doing more

While you can argue if a Netflix exec saying there will be a Squid Game season 2 counts as an official renewal, it’s a pretty strong endorsement nonetheless.

Speaking today in a call with investors, Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos made it abundantly clear that there will “absolutely” be more of the international smash created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. As a matter of fact, he noted (per Deadline) that “the Squid Game universe has just begun.” Does that mean there could be spin-offs or other off-shoots? We don’t want to get too overly ambitious right now in our thinking. It’s just a reminder that Netflix recognizes the value in having a show like this on their platform.

Sarandos also celebrated Netflix’s team in South Korea, alongside show producers, for working to make this series such an enormous success:

“They didn’t try to make the show different so that it would travel, but tried to find all the things about Korean cinema and Korean drama and build them up in a way and new levels of production values. It’s not like we had to go in and teach anyone in Korea how to make great content. It’s an incredible market for that. There’s always been curiosity around the world, K Drama market has always had pockets of success all over the place but the ease of delivery that we’ve offered has pushed that into the mainstream.”

Dong-hyuk has noted in the past his own interest in doing more — or, potentially, two more seasons of the show. We wouldn’t expect any more to come out in 2022, mostly because filming has yet to begin and there are a lot of plans to get in place. The real goal needs to be making sure a season 2 is perfect, largely because so much of season 1 was and you have to find a way to match expectations.

What do you most want to see in a Squid Game season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







