Squid Game season 2, season 3 renewal could happen at Netflix ‘soon’

We knew that there was a sense of hope that a Squid Game season 2 could be coming to Netflix — how about a season 3 beyond that? Could we really be getting a double-dose of great stuff?

In an interview this week with the Korean Broadcasting System, show writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk made it clear that a decision is expected “soon” (thanks to Korea Times for the translation). The season 2 part of this is no shock, as there has been some talk around the idea of this for at least a good while. However, the idea of us getting a season 3 is something that we did not previously expect, and that is both exciting and a little startling all at once.

From a Netflix perspective, it obviously makes sense that they would want more of this show. Squid Game is the most popular series the streaming service has had ever in terms of how it took over the globe, and that’s saying a lot given their previous hits like Stranger Things. It’s like Game of Thrones in that it possessed that rare ability to draw in everyone and create a genuine event out of watching the show.

Is a two-season renewal risky? Sure, but the same goes for a single-season renewal. The first season was so good and ordering more inevitably could lead to questions as to whether or not it can ever match the awesomeness of what we’ve seen so far. The bar is set so high and there is inevitably that concern over a season 2 slump, especially since a part of season 1’s greatness came courtesy of the innovation. There was not another show out there that looked or felt anything like this one.

