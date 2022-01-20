Walker season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Are Liam, Dan teaming up?

There are some aspects of Walker season 2 episode 9 next week that should very well make you uneasy. Take, for example, the idea that Liam and Dan could be working together. That’s without actually considering that the title for this said episode is “Sucker Punch.”

Could these two really help each other? It does seem like there’s some mutual interest in here — Liam has an opportunity to put Serano back behind bars. Meanwhile, Dan doesn’t have to worry about the guy coming after him if this happens. The problem is that a crazy twist could happen at almost any turn and based on the full Walker season 2 episode 9 synopsis below, Liam may have to keep a secret from Cordell to ensure this works out:

LIAM AND DAN SET UP AN UNEASY ALLIANCE – When he hears that Serano (guest star Henderson Wade) is out on bail, Dan (guest star Dave Annable) panics and asks Liam (Keegan Allen) for help. Liam doesn’t trust Dan but Dan makes him a tempting offer that would put Serano behind bars for good. There is just a small catch – Liam can’t tell Walker (Jared Padalecki) what’s going on. Meanwhile, Geri (Odette Annable) decides to have an open mic night at the Side Step and encourages August (Kale Culley) to hit the stage. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#209). Original airdate 1/27/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We tend to believe that this is going to be an important episode for a number of different reasons. Sure, there’s the fact that Liam and Dan could be working together, but there’s also the notion that this could be the last episode before a hiatus. That means there’s a chance it will end in a particularly dramatic way…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. We don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







