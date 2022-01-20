This Is Us season 6 episode 4 spoilers: More teases on huge Jack episode

Tuesday night’s This Is Us season 6 episode 4 could easily be the most important episode for Jack since we saw him in Vietnam. Given what we’ve seen on this show over the years, that’s saying something.

The surprise twist came out of nowhere at the end of episode 3: Jack’s mother died. Now, he has to go back home, a place that he hasn’t visited in an extremely long time. There is a lot of pain buried deep within the past here, and through this story, you will see some of that explored.

So how is Jack going to cope with this sudden loss? It may not be something he’s altogether used to, but he may need to learn further hope to rely on others. In speaking on this further in an interview with TV Insider, here is what Jon Huertas (who plays Miguel and directed this past episode) had to say:

I can’t one hundred percent say, but I think with Jack, he’s always had this really difficult relationship with his family. And I think this is one of those odd moments that Jack really doesn’t know how to deal with emotionally. And he’s going to have to realize that [he] can’t do this himself. He’s not a superhero, he’s a human with a heart that realizes sometimes you need help. Sometimes you need to lean on others to help you through things.

We hope that this time with his family helps to shape Jack into the person we see in the years to come, of course leading to his tragic death that we’re pretty sure we’re not over even still.

