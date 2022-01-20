Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast rumors: Who won’t be appearing?

As we get ever closer to the Celebrity Big Brother 3 premiere on CBS next month, it’s inevitable that discussion will be centered around the cast.

With that in mind, why not talk further about some of the latest names rumored to be a part of it? The first thing that we should note here is that every time we get a season of this show, there are approximately a hundred fake cast lists posted online, mostly for attention — there are typically a couple of people with legit info and a few others with educated guesses. By and large, we tend to take a lot of rumors with a grain of salt.

What we can tell you now is more along the lines of who isn’t on the season, as opposed to who is. According to TMZ, neither Erika Jayne nor NeNe Leakes are going to be appearing. Both of these names have fluttered out there over the past couple of weeks. We wouldn’t be shocked if there’s at least one Real Housewife, mostly because we’ve seen producers go that direction already.

As for some other names, Sha’Carri Richardson was supposedly asked to be on the season but declined. Meanwhile, trainer Jillian Michaels is also not on board. (We’ve seen Tiffany Pollard on a top of wish lists, and we still think it has to be considered a possibility.)

With the way that we’ve seen casts go for the first two seasons, we’re expecting a lot of people who have been on other reality shows already, with maybe one or two new faces sprinkled in. Typically, you end up seeing famous people want to do this when they’re already familiar with how reality TV work, and honestly it’s a tough commitment for anyone since you’re cut off from your entire life for a long period of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother, including a new teaser

Who do you most want to see on Celebrity Big Brother 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates that you aren’t going to want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







