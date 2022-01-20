Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, January 20?

Is Grey’s Anatomy finally new tonight on ABC after a long hiatus, and will it be joined by Station 19? As you would imagine, there are a number of things to talk through here!

First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and break down what the schedule looks like tonight: There is no installment for either series on the air. Not only that, but we’re still more than a month away from either one of them coming back.

In the event you haven’t seen any of our prior pieces on this subject, the network is waiting until the other side of the Winter Olympics to get either one of these shows back on the air. We feel like we’re going to get a ton of details early next month, but the decision was clearly made to not compromise the ratings for either show by airing them opposite heavy competition. Meanwhile, there’s another factor in here in that ABC likes to do long runs for both shows before getting to a hiatus; if they were to come back with new episodes this month, that’d be a little bit of a harder thing for them to do.

Ultimately, just know there’s a LOT to look forward to on both shows, whether it be a big crossover themed around Owen Hunt to getting to see more of what lies ahead on the other side of that. Just know that there’s also new seasons for both of these shows coming in the fall, so moving forward there’s not going to be any pressure as to whether or not either one of them is about to get a final season.

