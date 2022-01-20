Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 video: ‘The Reagan Way’ sneak peeks!

Tomorrow night Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 is going to arrive, and “The Reagan Way” (to the surprise of no one) has a lot of drama at its core.

Want to get more evidence? Then go ahead and check out the sneak peeks below! The first one is an interesting tease of what’s going on at 1 Police Plaza, mostly in that Frank and Gormley have some sort of “secret case” they are working on separate from Garrett and Baker. To the surprise of no one, these two are eager to get answers. Unfortunately, they’re not exactly being met with them!

We almost wonder if there is something a little more innocent going on here than it first seems. The issue is that both Frank and Gormley can each have quite the poker face if the situation calls for it. We don’t think that either one of them is going to be altogether eager to give up answers!

Now, let’s get to the other sneak peeks, which put a little bit more of the focus on Eddie and Erin. As it turns out, there are some major complications coming between the two of them thanks to a case! Vanessa Ray’s character is going to desperately want Erin to look into a case. Unfortunately, we’re seeing that she’s not altogether eager to do so. She doesn’t think there’s enough evidence to make anything happen and of course, we know that Erin isn’t the sort to waste time or effort on what she thinks is a pretty fruitless investigation.

Ultimately, it does seem like Eddie’s going to have some help courtesy of Anthony. Is he going to help her turn things around, and get this case moving in a positive direction? It feels like there’s a chance…

