SEAL Team season 5 episode 14 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

As many of you know already, SEAL Team season 5 episode 14 this weekend is a story like no other. After all, this marks the epic, emotional season 5 finale! There’s a lot of huge stuff that will transpire here as we see if Bravo Team can finally escape Venezuela after their difficult mission. There’s a lot that lies ahead of them there, and that’s not even considering what they will encounter back home.

Based on some early details on the finale (titled “All Bravo Stations”), there is a lot that lies ahead for these characters. Take a look at the synopsis below:

Bravo must make a daring escape before they can put Venezuela in their rearview mirror, but they find themselves on even less stable ground when they return home to Virginia Beach. The season five finale, “All Bravo Stations,” premieres Sunday, January 23 exclusively on Paramount+.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of all of this? That’s absolutely a fascinating thing to think about on so many levels. For starters, there are a lot of issues that could still be waiting for Bravo back home, especially Jason’s recovery from his TBI. Meanwhile, we wouldn’t be surprised at all if Clay’s future also becomes a big part of the narrative moving forward. After all, it’s hard to imagine it going away after he expressed at least some interest in stepping away from the team.

What complicates things is the uncertain future of the show. If the writers want to give Paramount+ a reason to renew the show, a cliffhanger would do it! However, doing this also creates a risk that there is no real resolution at the end of the story and that is 100% a significant concern if it doesn’t continue.

