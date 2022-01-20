Billions season 6 spoilers: Corey Stoll previews Prince, Chuck rivalry

We are just days away from the Billions season 6 premiere at Showtime, and it shouldn’t be a shock that a rivalry is front and center here. Yet, in the wake of Damian Lewis’ exit from the series, things will be a little bit different. It’s not Axe vs. Chuck anymore. Now, it’s Chuck taking on Mike Prince, who managed to come in and snake Axe Capital because everyone else was so busy fighting amongst themselves. It was a shrewd little move for him to come in and snatch some power, but what he does with it not will be most interesting.

After all, we’re not building towards a situation here where Chuck and Prince are going to be completely ignoring each other! He’s going to have to contend with Paul Giamatti’s character, but he’ll have his own way of doing it. He’s not Axelrod, and nor is he trying to be.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly all about the new season, here is some of what Corey Stoll himself had to say on the subject of the road ahead:

“It’s interesting, Axe and Chuck were oil and water; they couldn’t stand to be in the same room and the hatred was so deep,” Stoll shares. “I think Prince and Chuck enjoy each other’s company in this strange way. It’s a little more asymmetrical, where Prince is just trying to do his thing and Chuck just won’t let go. And Prince actually kind of respects it, but he’s got to shake this tenacious attack dog somehow.”

There’s one other complication to think about here, as well: The fact that there are plenty of other smart people working at Axe Capital! Taylor and Wendy had their own relationships with Axe that made things quite complicated in regards to whether or not to take him down; they won’t view Prince the same way, and that could lead towards a number of different changes in the dynamic.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







