The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Will Clayton take Cassidy’s rose back?

We know there’s a lot coming up on The Bachelor episode 3, from a familiar face’s return to a Baywatch date. However, we do have to kick things off here with something we’ve been thinking about for the past week and a half: The Cassidy situation.

Are we about to see this contestant lose the rose they got in the one-on-one date? There’s a good chance of that after the “friends with benefits” situation first played out on this past episode. For a few more details, check out the full The Bachelor episode 3 synopsis below:

“2603” – Following last week’s cliffhanger, Clayton confronts one of the women about a shocking rumor involving her, but will her explanation check out, or will Clayton break tradition and take back a rose? Later, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays a surprise visit, leading an emotional date where Clayton and the women bravely open up about their insecurities. Becca Kufrin stops by to plan an extreme scavenger hunt for the one-on-one date in downtown Los Angeles; and back at the mansion, one of the ladies unknowingly sets off a new set of drama dominoes when she cooks the house a shrimp snack. Then, it’s time to kick up some sand when former “Baywatch” star Nicole Eggert takes the second group-date ladies through some romantic lifeguard training; but when the date doesn’t end as expected, one disappointed woman is ready to make waves yet again. Will Clayton reward her efforts to protect him by giving her the group date rose or be pushed to his limits? Find out on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Here’s where we want to parse the Cassidy controversy for a moment: Is she anywhere near as villainous as some other people that we’ve seen? It’s clear based on her conversations that she was talking with a guy prior to starting her journey with Clayton. There’s also talk that the guy wanted to watch it play out with her after the fact. However, we never got a sense that she planned on continuing to be with this guy if she was with Clayton after the show, and it doesn’t seem like anything was ever that serious there in the first place.

Should she have potentially broke things off with this guy sooner? Probably, but Clayton has an interesting decision to make. From the information we have, it doesn’t sound like she went on the show with a full-fledged boyfriend.

