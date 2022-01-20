The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 2 finale today on Disney+, can you expect The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 3 to happen?

If there’s one thing that we should do here from the jump, it is express more glee that this show even exists in the first place. When you think about it, this is such a delightfully bizarre experience — we knew that Goldblum was one of the most interesting people alive, but this show confirms that further.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing Disney has yet to confirm anything when it comes to a season 3 — but rest assured, Jeff is interested in it. In a new statement to Screen Rant, here is some of what Goldblum had to say about his interest in doing more:

You know, I don’t know [if we’ll get another season]. But it’s my fondest wish. That would be my most fervent wish. Are any other wishes I have that are more fervent? Let me see. No, that might be my most fervent wish. Oh, please. Starlight, star bright, please deliver us another season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum tonight.

I don’t know if it’ll be tonight, but sometime in the next year. I hope so.

Ultimately, the future of Goldblum’s series will be heavily dependent on what the week-to-week performance is — and unfortunately, that’s not something that Disney+ releases to the public. We don’t expect that this show is getting ratings anywhere near the likes of what we’re seeing from The Book of Boba Fett or Loki, but we don’t think the streaming service is expecting that either. They just need to see an audience of people who appreciate the host’s worldview and overall sense of curiosity. It brings something different to the table, and we honestly still think there are a lot of people out there who haven’t discovered the series yet.

Do you want to see The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 3 happen at Disney+?

