When Calls the Heart season 9 spoilers: Erin Krakow on Elizabeth, Lucas

As you prepare for When Calls the Heart season 9, it makes sense to think about Elizabeth and Lucas front and center. How in the world can you not? The two are finally together after years of will-they-or-won’t-they storytelling, and this means new opportunities for the writers to take on new challenges. There’s a big difference between being a potential couple and then it actually happening.

Are there going to be challenges? You have to imagine so, but there will be some happy moments placed in here as well. Speaking on this subject to TVLine, here is just some of what star / executive producer Erin Krakow had to say:

“We’ve seen the fire burn between these two for years, and this season is no exception! Lucas and Elizabeth are finally getting to explore and enjoy their relationship. We’re also getting to see Lucas in a new light — as father figure to Little Jack, who absolutely adores him!”

The new season is going to premiere on Sunday, March 6, and there is no denying that Elizabeth and Lucas have received the lion’s share of attention so far when it comes to the promotional campaign. However, rest assured that plenty of other characters have meaty storylines, as well! One of the things that has long made When Calls the Heart so special is the writers’ ability to make Hope Valley a thriving community full of people you’d want to spend time with. Elizabeth and Lucas will interact with many of them, and there will be a lot of significant side stories going on at the same exact time.

Now, we just have to hope for a longer trailer to come out over the next few weeks — isn’t it high time to get that?

