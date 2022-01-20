Chicago Med season 7 episode 12: Did Ethan’s father die?

As we prepared for Chicago Med season 7 episode 12 on NBC tonight, we recognized that it was going to be a big one for Ethan Choi. What we didn’t recognize was that there would be such a dramatic conclusion to this story.

Ultimately, what we learned was the enormously difficult news that Ethan’s father had passed away, but not before the two had an important, emotional conversation. His father also sent him away at the end to work on tires, mostly because he didn’t want him to see him die. This was not an easy thing for him to go through, even if he had Dr. Charles to try and help him through it. Dr. Charles was the one who answered the phone call for him; Ethan knew that the call was coming and clearly, he didn’t want to be the one to first hear the news.

Tonight’s episode was anchored by a pretty powerful performance from Brian Tee, as it allowed us to see a very different side to his character. It was also good to get an update on him in recovery, as he worked to better get himself back to the hospital someday.

Do we imagine that he will return to work at some point this season? Signs point to that, but we don’t think he’s going to be returning the same exact guy. There are some things he’s going to continue to learn about himself, whether it be how he acts without the job or how he can be more empathetic on the job. Both of these are worthwhile in their own right.

Unfortunately, after this episode we’re going to be waiting a long time to see Chicago Med back in general — it’s not returning until after the Olympics.

