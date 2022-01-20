The Amazing Race 33 episode 4: Why did Taylor & Isaiah leave the show?

Why did Taylor & Isaiah leave The Amazing Race 33 prior to the start of episode 4? We know this is a question a lot of people have.

Of course, before we dive into anything more here, it’s important to get into the context of it all. Tonight’s episode filmed 19 months after the conclusion of episode 3 and because of that, so much changed in the world and the lives of these racers. It’s not easy to go back out on a trip around the world when you’ve already left your life once to do. That’s without even thinking about having to come back during a global pandemic; as great as the race is, we can’t blame any team who opted to sit the relaunch out. There are four teams that did it, and Taylor & Isaiah’s departure is sad because they had a TON of potential. They’re athletic, smart, and know each other extremely well.

As of this writing, there is no specific reason why these two chose to not return, but we’ll have more information on that whenever it comes out. Our hope here is that like some other teams, they do have some sort of chance to come back down the road; they clearly wanted to do the Race, since they ended up being a part of it in the first place. Circumstances just got in the way.

As many of you likely know at this point, the plan The Amazing Race came up with was to replace the two departed teams with Michael & Moe as well as Arun & Natalia, who were previously eliminated. Under the circumstances, it was the best that they could do since it’s hard to imagine only having five teams left on the show and there being so many episodes remaining.

