The Conners season 4 episode 12 return date, current plans at ABC

After tonight’s new episode, do you want to know The Conners season 4 episode 12 return date at ABC — or get some better sense of what the future will look like? Of course, we’re happy to share some of that within!

So where should we start? We suppose the first thing to do is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode set for next week. For whatever reason, there are a number of shows in repeats next week, regardless of whatever network we’re talking about.

In the case of The Conners, we can at least tell you that you will see the John Goodman sitcom back come Wednesday, February 2 with an episode titled “Hot For Teacher and Writing a Wrong.” Unfortunately, there’s not a whole lot of other information out there about it yet. This will, most likely, be the final episode until at least February 23. While it’s possible that ABC could broadcast the series opposite the Winter Olympics, we don’t honestly know why they would — or what they’d expect to gain from that! More than likely, they’d lose a lot of viewers due to the competition.

Hopefully, when the show does return we’ll get a string of consecutive episodes — and, of course, we like to think that we’ll get some season 5 renewal news at some point this spring. We haven’t heard anything yet to suggest that season 4 is the final season and honestly, we don’t think ABC would want that. It still drives viewers to the network and it’s one of those sitcoms that reaches a wide audience who are receptive to hearing about topical issues. A lot of comedies don’t take on darker subjects in fear of scaring some viewers off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 4 episode 12?

Are you sad to be waiting a while for it. Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







