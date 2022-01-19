Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13 return date at NBC: When’s it back?

Following today’s big episode, why not spend a few minutes talking about a potential Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13 return date? When can you expect it back? Just like you would imagine, there are a few different things worth talking about here!

First things first, let’s look at what we know for certain: There is no new episode next week. Meanwhile, there’s no new episode planned for the following week. With the way that NBC’s schedule is currently set up, it’s hard to imagine that we’re going to have another episode until at least February 23. That’s a long time to wait! Yet, they’re not going to broadcast most of their shows during the Winter Olympics, and nor are they going to air Fire at this point without Chicago Med or Chicago PD. It may happen here or there, but we certainly don’t see it over the next month or so.

Is there any silver lining at all to the long break? We’d argue there is in this way: It enables the franchise to come back and air a LOT of new episodes with fewer breaks in between. There’s absolutely something exciting about that.

We imagine that moving forward this season, there are going to be a lot of dramatic rescues — we’d love for there to be another epic crossover, but we’re at a point now where that feels harder and harder to imagine. Remember that multiple One Chicago shows have been forced to shut down production over positive tests, and we are still in a spot where we’re in the midst of a global pandemic. Safety is going to be the most important thing; it has to be.

Hopefully, we will get a few more details on the next Chicago Fire episode in February but odds are, we’ll be waiting for at least a little while.

