Too Hot to Handle season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 3 today on Netflix, can you expect a Too Hot to Handle season 4 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road? Of course, there’s a lot of different variables that go into the show’s future. Think performance to date, viewer interest in more, and of course the overall cost of the program.

So has the streaming service already made a decision on what the future holds? If they have, they’ve yet to announce that publicly. For the time being, nothing about the reality show’s future is altogether certain.

Now that we’ve said that, a season 4 feels more or less like a sure thing. Too Hot to Handle can’t be anywhere near as expensive as some of Netflix’s scripted shows, especially since the bulk of the show is based on getting a bunch of people to hang out on an island together for a handful of weeks. One of the things that they’ve done that is so smart is bring in cast members from all over the world, which allows the series to play internationally as opposed to just one country. It also helps to add to the overall diversity of the people taking part.

With there being no official news on a season 4 as of yet, the earliest we could see the series back is either the end of 2022 or early 2023. It doesn’t take anywhere near as long to produce as a show like The Witcher, but that doesn’t mean that it should be rushed, either. You want to make sure that viewers have time to properly enjoy the show, and not make it so regular an occurrence that each season loses a little bit of its luster. That’s something that The Bachelor franchise is struggling from right now with seasons on throughout the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Too Hot to Handle right now

Do you want to see a Too Hot to Handle season 4 renewal happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







