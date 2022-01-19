Chicago Med season 7 episode 13 return date hopes at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode, it’s understandable to want the Chicago Med season 7 episode 13 return date. Luckily, we’ve got info on that within, plus more on what the future of the season holds!

First things first, we should waste little time getting the bad news out of the way: You’ll be waiting a good while to get more of the medical drama. NBC currently has repeats on the schedule for both January 26 and February 2; with that in mind, you’re probably stuck waiting until February 23 at the earliest. The Winter Olympics will take up a big chunk of the schedule next month, and a number of NBC shows are all going to be on hiatus because of that. Either other networks will be going into repeats or airing alternative programming to avoid some of the competition.

So what will Chicago Med look like when season 7 returns? There are of course more topical cases coming, and we do foresee that there’s going to be a little bit more relationship drama across the board. Unfortunately, Brian Tee won’t be sticking around for the next few episodes as Ethan, but he is going to have an important role to play a little later on this season. (That’s at least the plan for the time being, but that could always change.)

Because of the delay in new episodes, we’ll probably be waiting until next month to get an official synopsis for episode 13 — be prepared for that in advance.

As for the future beyond this season, rest assured that Chicago Med has already been renewed through season 8. There’s nothing to worry about in terms of the series getting canceled, and the ratings are such that we imagine it being around for a long time.

