Is The Amazing Race 33 new tonight on CBS? Episode 4 start time

Is The Amazing Race 33 new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see an episode like no other in the show’s history?

Because of when the reality show premiered two weeks ago, we absolutely understand if there’s some confusion on the timeslot. Yet, there are no plans to get a new episode tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Instead, prepare for the Race to return at 9:00 p.m. with an episode that will look and feel very different from what we saw before. Production shut down due to the health crisis and the end of episode 3, and the synopsis indicates that the race is starting back up in a totally new country:

“Ready to Restart the Race” – Host Phil Keoghan gathers the teams in Switzerland to restart the Race nearly 20 months after production was suspended for the pandemic, and the longest pit stop in the show’s history, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Jan. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In case you didn’t know, there are four teams that are not returning to the Race who were previously a part of it prior to the shutdown; that’s understandable given safety measures and then also just being away from it for so long. To compensate in part for that, two previously-eliminated teams in Michael & Moe and Arun & Natalia are going to be returning. There will be less public transit the rest of the season, and odds are the bulk of the challenges will take place in areas where teams are separate from large groups of people. They will even be flying in a private plane the rest of the way!

