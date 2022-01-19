Euphoria season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys’

Curious to learn a little bit more about Euphoria season 2 episode 3? It is coming to HBO this weekend, and it could feature Rue taking on a variety of different roles.

Let us begin here with a look at the title, since this one is intriguing in its own way: “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys.” (For the record, the word “bullies” is spelled that way on purpose.) This seems to be a reference to a piece of art from Robert Rauschenberg, which shouldn’t be too big of a surprise given the influence that things like art and music have on this show. Euphoria is a complicated tapestry built on characters, themes, and issues facing a lot of young people out there.

Within this episode, Rue is going to try and uncover a new path forward for herself — a business venture that could serve as a grounding influence. However, at the same time she’ll take on a new role as a de-facto friendship cupid for Jules and Elliot. If they can get along, she feels like it would also make her own life easier!

For a few more details about this story and a whole lot more, be sure to check out the full Euphoria season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Rue pursues a new business venture as she helps forge a friendship between Jules and Elliot. Cassie settles into a routine, while Lexi pours herself into mounting a school play. Maddy considers getting back together with Nate, and Cal finds a target.

As for things between Maddy and Nate, don’t you think that Cassie will have something to say about that? Her own relationship with Nate, at least for now, seems to be a driving force within the season.

