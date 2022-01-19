This Is Us season 6 episode 4 & beyond: Will Cassidy be back?

Last night’s This Is Us season 6 episode 3 contained a handful of surprises, with Cassidy’s return being high on the list! We knew that Jennifer Morrison played an integral role in Kevin Pearson’s past, but there was no indication that she’d be back in the present.

Yet, as the character was struggling and contemplating a one-night stand with his much younger co-star, he opted to call Cassidy instead. She served as more of a shoulder to lean on, and that allowed him to get a better sense of perspective. It was fantastic to get Morrison back, but is that the last time we’ll see her?

Given that next week’s episode 4 seems to be Jack-centric, we’re not altogether sure that we’ll be seeing Cassidy turn up then. Yet, it sounds like there’s a very good chance we could see her on the other side, though nothing there is 100% confirmed at the moment. Speaking via Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what co-executive producer Casey Johnson had to say on the subject:

We love that Cassidy is the person Kevin calls. They have a lot in common, even though on paper they’re totally different. He’s a movie star, she’s a vet, they come from very different worlds. But they’ve been through similar challenges and they really can meet each other where they are. So we love that when he is about make a booty call, he calls Cassidy. There’s more story we want to tell with Cassidy, and there’s more story we want to tell between Kevin and Cassidy.

So, for now, let’s cross our fingers — it’s clear that This Is Us does not want to give anything away here unless they really have to!

