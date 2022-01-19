Outlander season 6 trailer: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe face chaos

Outlander season 6 is poised to arrive on Starz come Sunday, March 6, but today we arrived at a major milestone on the path: The official trailer!

If you look below, you can see an epic, action-packed look at the latest happenings around Fraser’s Ridge as everyone prepares for what is inevitably going to be the start of the Revolutionary War. Claire, Roger, and Brianna all recognize that it’s happening, but there’s also another fear. What if it doesn’t? Or, what if something happens that causes America to lose? They understand their role as stewards of history, though there is some irony here in that none of them should technically be a part of this history. Claire acknowledges that near the end of the trailer. She realizes that she’s not supposed to be there and yet,

Below, you can check out the full season 6 synopsis with a few more details all about where the journey will go from here:

The sixth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked “What is home?” and Season 5 asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

No matter what happens on Outlander season 6, one thing feels certain: This will be an epic season full of romance, adventure, and everything else you’ve come to love over the years.

