Star Trek: Picard season 2 premiere date confirmed at Paramount+

We know that you’ve been waiting a really long time in order to get the Star Trek: Picard season 2 premiere date at Paramount+. Luckily, we’ve got that news for you now!

The series starring Sir Patrick Stewart will officially return on Thursday, March 3. New episodes are poised to launch every Thursday, and we tend to imagine that this is going to be a wonderful journey all of us are on. It’s been two years since the first season premiered, with the pandemic being one of the reasons why we’ve been stuck sitting around for so long. At least we already know that a season 3 of Picard is coming, so we don’t have to worry about this being the final frontier for Jean-Luc Picard.

A lot of details regarding season 2 are under wraps and from our vantage point, that is very-much appreciated. A big part of what makes anything with Picard so fantastic is the imagination that comes with the character. He sees the universe in just a beautiful way and there is something exciting about being along with him for every step of that journey.

As for some other news pertaining to Star Trek as a whole, it was also confirmed today that Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a season 5. We don’t think of this as too great a surprise, though, given that the franchise in its current form really kicked off thanks to this show, back when CBS All Access was still getting started. Hopefully, it will be around for many years to come and be a focal point for all other plans with the franchise. There are so many other shows out there, as well, including animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks and then also Strange New Worlds.

