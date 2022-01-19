New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13: Why did Dr. Vijay Kapoor die?

New Amsterdam season 4 made us wait for a long time to learn who died over the course of it. About forty minutes in, we were about to learn the truth. Then, the show went to commercial break. The biggest thing we learned tonight is that the producers were happy to torment us. They didn’t even address Max and Helen’s phone call right away when the show came back!

Instead, we learned the terribly sad news close to the end of the episode: Dr. Vijay Kapoor is dead. Anupam Kher left the show at the start of season 3, when it was determined that his character would not be able to continue working there after contracting the virus at the center of our global pandemic. In killing the Kapoor character off now, it means that there is no chance of a return down the road.

So why did the writers make this move? Quite possibly, they wanted a way to ensure Max and Helen returned to the hospital. They’ve done that now, and the primary motive of being there is mourning the loss of a beloved colleague. Dr. Kapoor is someone who cherished his time turning the hospital around and was hugely successful in ensuring that New Amsterdam was a place that could make things better.

Unfortunately, things have changed radically with Dr. Fuentes now in charge, and that could continue to be the case however long she is there. You can imagine there being multiple ways to honor Kapoor’s memory. One of the biggest ones is of course paying tribute to the life that he lived; another is ensuring that you fight for some of what he stood for. Being able to oust Dr. Fuentes could be a way in which to do that down the road.

