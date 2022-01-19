New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Aftermath of key death

Following tonight’s powerful storyline, it’s fair to imagine that New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14 will take the drama to new heights. As a matter of fact, you can consider that to be inevitable. Losing a beloved member of the New Amsterdam family is going to cause Max and Helen once again to reassess where they are and what their future holds. Meanwhile, Dr. Fuentes continues her own personal reign of terror around the hospital and that is hard for everyone to deal with.

To get a few more details about what the future will hold, of course we suggest you check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14 synopsis below:

01/25/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : As the team gathers to mourn the loss of someone dear, Max and Helen realize the extent to which New Amsterdam has changed since they left. Bloom struggles with a big decision while Reynolds decides to take his concerns for his patients to a new level. Dr. Fuentes once again reminds the New Amsterdam team who is in control. TV-14

Whatever happens within this episode could be a pretty significant game-changer for the rest of the series. We’d say to go ahead and prepare for that now; we’ve seen the story go down a specific road with Max and Helen preparing for London and then even living there for a time. However, can they really stay there if Dr. Fuentes is destroying everything that they once worked so hard to maintain? We’ve always wondered just how long the show would be able to have two main characters separate from the rest of the mix and now, we’re at a point here where the rubber could start to meet the road.

