The Hills: New Beginnings canceled at MTV; no season 3 coming

After two seasons at MTV, The Hills: New Beginnings is now officially at an end.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the cable network has canceled the reality TV revival. A season 3 is not happening, but there is an openness to explore the property again at some point down the road.

So what happened here? Well, to be frank, we just don’t think that the show got anywhere near the buzz or attention that MTV hopes. There was a time when this franchise was enormous, otherwise known as one of the biggest things in all of reality TV. Unfortunately, that time is long ago. This franchise is just, at least in its current iteration, past its shelf life. The whole appeal of the original was seeing a world that was otherwise inaccessible. Now, there are so many other ways to see that world, and the audience that is most eager to see it probably knows very little about the original show.

Some shows, in the end, are meant to just capture a singular moment in time. New Beginnings had its moments, but we don’t think it can ever be considered as fascinating or as groundbreaking as what the original did.

If MTV ever brings it back…

Our suggestion would be to go much younger and maybe only bring back original cast members in small doses. One of the reckonings that the network is facing right now is that it’s relying almost entirely on nostalgia and shows that were hits years ago — think Teen Mom or Jersey Shore. The Challenge is one of the few franchises they have that continues to find some ways to stay current, and that’s in part because it finds a way to tap into current reality TV fame.

