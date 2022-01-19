Blue Bloods season 12: Do latest ratings help improve season 13 case?

We’ve said it a number of times and it certainly bears repeating: We’re hoping for a Blue Bloods season 13 to happen at CBS. The ratings seem to be there to justify it, and we have some more news today that helps to justify it happening even more!

The most recent episode of the show, which aired last Friday, managed to get a season-high total of 6.44 million viewers. In an era where there are so many different options for every show under the sun, that’s absolutely impressive. This season is still down a good 6% in live viewers from season 11, but in general that’s very good retention for a show at this point in its run.

Do we think that the Reagan family could have another couple of years still in the tank? Absolutely, but we can’t also ignore some concerns. For starters, CBS may not be canceling too many other shows on their schedule right now: Bull is ending and it’s too early to tell for Good Sam. Otherwise, could another long-running show or two kick the bucket? We know there are concerns with NCIS: Los Angeles but other that, most other programs feel reasonably staple. CSI: Vegas would’ve been a trouble spot, but it’s already been renewed.

What we’re trying to say here is to have the long-term future of Blue Bloods on your radar; yet, don’t press a panic button right now. We still think there’s at least a few other shows CBS would consider canceling before this one, and the Tom Selleck series has that rare ability to draw consistent viewers without them having to do much promotion or advertising for it at all.

